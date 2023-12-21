The Project

Aussie Couple Recreate Wedding Day In The Coles Supermarket Where They Met

A South Australian couple has returned to where their love story began… the grocery aisles of Coles.

Elisabeth Pel and Harley Liebelt met as teenagers while they were both working for the supermarket in Mount Barker, and wanted to honour their meeting on their wedding day.

“We worked for Coles Mount Barker, SA, for four years and we met each other in the grocery department,” Elisabeth told 7News.

“We have since had a beautiful son together and two weeks ago we finally got married after seven years.”

They had their photographer, Jacob Jennings, take a series of shots of them walking through the aisle while dressed in their wedding outfits.

