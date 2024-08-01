Aussie Comedian Shares Millennial ‘Core Memory' Unrelatable By Gen Z

Hennessy recounted the times she had to call her mum's workplace, talk to the receptionist and ask to be transferred to her mum just to ask her random questions like if she was allowed to have an ice cream or have friends over.

"You know what's really crazy? Gen Z will never get this but for Millennials, this is a deep cut," Hennessy said.

"Why did we call our parents on the phone at their workplace? We would literally just interrupt their workday to ask them really dumb questions.

"Sometimes you'd have to talk to a receptionist before you got to your actual parent, and then you'd get on the phone to your parent and go "Oh, can Sarah come over?"

"You'd be like, 'Can I have a Paddle Pop?' And your mum's like fully at work. Sometimes you'd call them multiple times.'

"And the questions were so dumb because we didn't have texts and it was weird to send a fax. I remember calling my mum at her work to ask if I could have frozen peas," Hennessy added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T A N Y A H E N N E S S Y (@tanhennessy)

The video gained over 829,000 views and thousands of comments, with many reflecting how different it was growing up.

"It's because we were home alone A LOT. We raised ourselves and only spoke to our parents by calling them. That's why for me," one person wrote.

"This is why we don't like phone calls now," another added, while another wrote, I" guarantee this is why texting was invented."

"This is a core memory. I started staying home by myself in the third grade. So I had to call and ask for anything I wanted to do. Different times. Crazy nostalgia," another person shared.