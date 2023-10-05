Aussie CEOs Expect Their Employees To Ditch Working From Home Within Three Years

A new survey conducted by KPMG of 1325 CEOs, including 50 from Australia, found that two-thirds of Australian bosses believe that traditional white-collar workers will be back in the office full-time within three years.

The CEO Outlook was conducted between 15 August and 15 September, signalling that workers have until the same period in 2026 to say goodbye to hybrid working.

Aussie bosses had similar opinions to their global counterparts but are less inclined to reward their workers for going into the office, with 75% saying they would, compared to 89% globally.