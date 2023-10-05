The Project

Aussie CEOs Expect Their Employees To Ditch Working From Home Within Three Years

It looks like our days from working from home are numbered… if we believe the opinions of our bosses.

A new survey conducted by KPMG of 1325 CEOs, including 50 from Australia, found that two-thirds of Australian bosses believe that traditional white-collar workers will be back in the office full-time within three years.

The CEO Outlook was conducted between 15 August and 15 September, signalling that workers have until the same period in 2026 to say goodbye to hybrid working.

Aussie bosses had similar opinions to their global counterparts but are less inclined to reward their workers for going into the office, with 75% saying they would, compared to 89% globally.

Related Articles

In an awkward, on-screen moment, David Beckham calls out his wife Victoria Beckham, after she claimed her family was "working class" when she was growing up.
Billionaire Elon Musk is under investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission over his purchase of social media giant Twitter, now called X.
She is only 21 but Billie Eilish already has a comic book published about her life, highlighting her journey from young dancer to Oscar-winning songwriter.
Hollywood actor Jason Momoa has divided his followers after he reposted a video supporting the Voice to Parliament.
The powers of any voice to parliament in the constitution can be limited by Australian legislation and lawmakers will remain supreme, one of the nation's eminent legal minds says. 