Aussie CEO Fed Up With ‘Lazy’ People Still Working From Home

For people like Duncan, these times were a right of passage - an essential time filled with delayed bus trips, elevator farts and workplaces with inspirational quotes plastered on the walls.

However, not all of us want to ‘live, love, laugh’ our way back into the office.

Duncan, the nostalgic CEO of CR Commercial Property Group took to 2GB radio station to criticise these ‘selfish’ people who insist on working from home.

She is insisting we need to go back to the way it used to be when we spent two to three hours a day commuting without whining about it. Have you tried public transport lately? That feels like a valid thing to complain about.

Since the pandemic began over three years ago, the push to stay at home saw a workplace revolution.

You mean, we don’t have to travel two to three hours each day to log in to the work email that’s perfectly accessible at home? Our minds were blown, and naturally, we grew to like the flexibility the internet afforded us.

Duncan voiced her frustration at this ‘lazy’ and ‘selfish’ generation who, when interviewed, asked what the flexible work policy is, then follow that question by asking what the salary is. The nerve! Get back on the bus, you selfish, lazy brats!

Listeners to 2GB called in to refute Duncan’s claims that working from home was distracting and poor use of company time, with one asking, “So I should drive an hour to open my laptop on a different desk?”

It wasn’t only the ‘lazy’ and ‘selfish’ workers that upset her, it was the lack of foot traffic in the city itself.

Showing a morsel of humanity, she raised her concerns for the struggling restaurants and cafes in the CBD that, pre-pandemic, used to thrive.

According to a recent survey conducted by the University of Sydney’s Institute of Transport and Logistics Studies, Australian workers are spending 27% of their working hours at home, and these figures are even higher in the cities.

Some studies show that working with people in a team environment limits loneliness and benefits an individual’s mental health. That obviously depends on the team, though, because some colleagues can be hard to work with, especially if they’re selfish and lazy.

Did I get that bit right, Nicole?

So working from home remains a hot topic, but there is a glimmer of hope the flexible workplace is going to become the new norm.