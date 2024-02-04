Aussie Celebs Share Their Love For Take That's Gary Barlow

Dannii Minogue welcomed Gary back to Australia saying “Hey it's Dannii, welcome back to Australia. So happy for you to be back and you’re on The Project!”

Delta Goodrem also had a warning to the other hosts of The Project!

“Making sure you're looking after my friend Gary. I know you will be an amazing host,” she said.

“Make sure you ask those really hard hitting questions over there. I love you.”

Peter Andre also asked if he could swap with Gary and be in Australia instead.

“I hear you're doing amazing in Australia. Can we swap for a minute? Sending you my love. Good luck, mate, you are brilliant. You know I love you,” he said.