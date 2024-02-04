The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Aussie Celebs Share Their Love For Take That's Gary Barlow

Aussie Celebs Share Their Love For Take That's Gary Barlow

Gary Barlow is back in Australia, and a few of his celeb friends had messages of support for him ahead of his debut as a host of The Project.

Dannii Minogue welcomed Gary back to Australia saying “Hey it's Dannii, welcome back to Australia. So happy for you to be back and you’re on The Project!”

Delta Goodrem also had a warning to the other hosts of The Project!

“Making sure you're looking after my friend Gary. I know you will be an amazing host,” she said.

“Make sure you ask those really hard hitting questions over there. I love you.”

Peter Andre also asked if he could swap with Gary and be in Australia instead.

“I hear you're doing amazing in Australia. Can we swap for a minute? Sending you my love. Good luck, mate, you are brilliant. You know I love you,” he said.

The Right To Disconnect Could Mean It’s Illegal For Your Boss To Contact You Out Of Work Hours
NEXT STORY

The Right To Disconnect Could Mean It’s Illegal For Your Boss To Contact You Out Of Work Hours

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Right To Disconnect Could Mean It’s Illegal For Your Boss To Contact You Out Of Work Hours

    The Right To Disconnect Could Mean It’s Illegal For Your Boss To Contact You Out Of Work Hours

    Whether it's out-of-hours texts or emails on the weekend, for many of us, technology has all but wiped out the boundary between work hours and rest hours.
    Social Media Users Reminisce About The Old Facebook As The Platform Turns 20

    Social Media Users Reminisce About The Old Facebook As The Platform Turns 20

    Facebook, the social media giant that helped shape the digital landscape, celebrates its 20th anniversary today.
    Anne Hathaway Slammed For Being Rude After Video Of Her With Fans Goes Viral

    Anne Hathaway Slammed For Being Rude After Video Of Her With Fans Goes Viral

    The actress is known for being one of the nicest people in the business but in a resurfaced video, she’s been criticised for how she dealt with autograph hunters.
    Demi Lovato Slammed For Performing ‘Heart Attack’ At Cardiac Survivors Event

    Demi Lovato Slammed For Performing ‘Heart Attack’ At Cardiac Survivors Event

    Demi Lovato has been slammed for performing her song ‘Heart Attack’ at an event hosted by the American Heart Association.
    Heat Warning For Large Parts Of Australia While Ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily Set To Return On Queensland-Northern Territory Border

    Heat Warning For Large Parts Of Australia While Ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily Set To Return On Queensland-Northern Territory Border

    Parts of the ACT, NSW, South Australia and Victoria will experience the 40C temperatures that had many West Australians sweltering this week.