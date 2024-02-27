The Project

Aussie Businesses Forced To Reveal Gender Pay Gaps

For the first time ever, Aussie businesses have been forced to publicly reveal their gender pay gaps.

While the overall results may come as no surprise, the worst offenders will shock you. 

Nearly 5000 Aussie businesses with 100 employees or more were forced to reveal what they pay each worker.

"There is a substantial problem in this country when you've got essentially two-thirds of businesses with a gender pay gap in favour of men," said Minister For Women Katy Gallagher.

Across the board, that pay gap sits at 19 percent,  but in some industries, the figures become much more dire: Jetstar and Virgin are at 43 percent and 41 percent, respectively. 

At the Big Four Banks, men get between 18 and 30 per cent more than their female colleagues.

Of course, those figures aren't comparing like with like.

Companies were quick to point out it's not necessarily that women are paid less for the same job, but rather that men who work in management, or as pilots, or engineers earn more than women who tend to hold lower skilled positions.

But the likes of Forever New, with a 51 per cent gap,  Pandora at 52 per cent and Lorna Jane at 37 per cent, are some of the worst performers. 

Again, they say most of their workforce is female, but a few men at the top have skewed the figures.

So, will naming and shaming our most prominent companies be enough to finally end the gender pay gap?

