Aussie Brothers Make History At AMA Motocross Championships

Jett and Hunter Lawrence have become the first siblings to win the 450cc and 250cc titles, respectively at the same event in motocross history.

20-year-old Jett completed a clean sweep of all 22 rounds in the 450cc series.

Not to be outdone, Hunter claimed the 250cc series despite having a shaky start to the final round.

“Whether it’s in the sport or in life in general, you’re always going to have someone that pushes you to become better,” Hunter Lawrence said.

“I think what’s unique about this side is we both push each other to be better.”