The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Aussie Bridesmaid Is Ditching Her Friend's Wedding To Go To A Taylor Swift Concert

Aussie Bridesmaid Is Ditching Her Friend's Wedding To Go To A Taylor Swift Concert

Taylor Swift is causing problems for weddings in Australia, with guests having to make a decision between going to watch their loved ones get married, or go to The Eras tour.

And one bridesmaid pulled out of her friend's wedding live on radio.

Speaking to the radio show Fifi, Fev & Nick, the bridesmaid revealed she wouldn't be the only guest not attending the wedding, with "how annoyed" the bride was that her guest numbers were dwindling.

"She's been talking about it for the last two weeks, about how Taylor's ruining her wedding and I've been like, 'Oh no, it's all good,'" the bridesmaid said.

Then the bride joined the call, and the bridesmaid had to break the news.

"I haven't told you that I got tickets for the Saturday, and this was done before Christmas," the bridesmaid said before adding that she was "thinking of trying to compromise" by leaving the ceremony early and then returning the reception after the concert.

"Is this a prank? Are you joking?" the bride replied.

"I feel really bad, I do. But you know I have loved Taylor for so long, you are aware of this. And you knew how hard it was to get tickets," the bridesmaid responded.

The bride went on to call out the bridesmaid for getting tickets on the date of the wedding, especially since the bridesmaid had known all along she was also ditching the wedding to go to the concert.

"I don't even understand, though, like you've gone and bought tickets on my wedding date," the bride said.

"I'm sorry, I'm not trying to be mean right now but I think I'm just angry before I'm even upset right now because I'm so stressed. It's three weeks out."

After the bridesmaid said it was a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity and would not be skipping the concert, the call was disconnected with the hosts saying it would be best if the issue was resolved off air.

Professor Believes That Animals Should Have Voting Rights In Key Debates
NEXT STORY

Professor Believes That Animals Should Have Voting Rights In Key Debates

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Professor Believes That Animals Should Have Voting Rights In Key Debates

    Professor Believes That Animals Should Have Voting Rights In Key Debates

    Ioan-Radu Motoarcă, a professor in the philosophy department at Rowan University in New Jersey, has written a paper revealing his radical belief that certain animals should have voting rights.
    Fourth Person Dies After Being Pulled Out Of The Water On Victoria's Phillip Island

    Fourth Person Dies After Being Pulled Out Of The Water On Victoria's Phillip Island

    A fourth person has died in hospital after being pulled from the water at an unpatrolled beach on Victoria's Phillip Island.
    Cold Water Swimming Can Help Relieve Menstrual And Menopause Symptoms, Study Suggests

    Cold Water Swimming Can Help Relieve Menstrual And Menopause Symptoms, Study Suggests

    A study has found swimming in cold water could significantly reduce the symptoms of menopause and menstruation.
    Captain Cook Memorial Has Ankles Sawn Off Ahead Of Australia Day

    Captain Cook Memorial Has Ankles Sawn Off Ahead Of Australia Day

    A Captain Cook memorial statue has been sawn off at the ankles and a Queen Victoria monument doused in red paint on the eve of Australia Day.
    Daniel Ricciardo’s Formula 1 Team AlphaTauri Changes Its Name To ‘Visa Cash App RB’ And No This Isn’t A Joke

    Daniel Ricciardo’s Formula 1 Team AlphaTauri Changes Its Name To ‘Visa Cash App RB’ And No This Isn’t A Joke

    Formula 1 racing team AlphaTauri will no longer be known by that name for the upcoming season, changing its name to ‘Visa Cash App RB’.