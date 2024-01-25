Aussie Bridesmaid Is Ditching Her Friend's Wedding To Go To A Taylor Swift Concert

And one bridesmaid pulled out of her friend's wedding live on radio.

Speaking to the radio show Fifi, Fev & Nick, the bridesmaid revealed she wouldn't be the only guest not attending the wedding, with "how annoyed" the bride was that her guest numbers were dwindling.

"She's been talking about it for the last two weeks, about how Taylor's ruining her wedding and I've been like, 'Oh no, it's all good,'" the bridesmaid said.

Then the bride joined the call, and the bridesmaid had to break the news.

"I haven't told you that I got tickets for the Saturday, and this was done before Christmas," the bridesmaid said before adding that she was "thinking of trying to compromise" by leaving the ceremony early and then returning the reception after the concert.

"Is this a prank? Are you joking?" the bride replied.

"I feel really bad, I do. But you know I have loved Taylor for so long, you are aware of this. And you knew how hard it was to get tickets," the bridesmaid responded.

The bride went on to call out the bridesmaid for getting tickets on the date of the wedding, especially since the bridesmaid had known all along she was also ditching the wedding to go to the concert.

"I don't even understand, though, like you've gone and bought tickets on my wedding date," the bride said.

"I'm sorry, I'm not trying to be mean right now but I think I'm just angry before I'm even upset right now because I'm so stressed. It's three weeks out."

After the bridesmaid said it was a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity and would not be skipping the concert, the call was disconnected with the hosts saying it would be best if the issue was resolved off air.