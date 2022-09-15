Aussie Bride's Seven Super Strict Rules For Her Guests

Ever wondered how to get heaps of guests to decline your wedding invite? The answer is to do a viral TikTok video littered with physical threats to the guests if they don’t follow them.

The bride-to-be delivers her seven strict rules in the same tone a fed-up Year 8 History Teacher would use after finding the cool kids smoking behind the basketball courts. If this is the show's star, this wedding should be a hoot!

Her first rule is a firm ban on kids, except for her son. She says that this is the rule she “copped so much sh*t” over", which is weird because no one likes kids at weddings, except for maybe her son, who will probably have a pretty ordinary time at the kids’ table for one.

The frustrated bride-to-be’s rules seem to really focus on the wedding photos, including when they can happen, what state of mind you should be in, who can be in them, and what people should wear in them. So relaxing. It is obvious she had a pretty clear vision board for this.

She states the bar will not open until 5 pm, even though the ceremony is at 2 pm, so guests don’t get too “legless” before the photos. Also, no one is to take photos during the ceremony because she “will literally stop what [she’s] doing – in the middle of [her] vows if [she] need[s] to – and tell you to put your phones away”. However, she calms everyone down by letting them know they can “take pictures with [them] afterwards.” PHEW!

She continues by stating there will be “no plus ones”, which sounds like a really reasonable request, but her delivery makes it seem a little scathing when she says, “if we wanted them there, they would be”. That message was for all those devastated they weren’t invited to the event of the century.

Just when you think she’s probably finished, she isn’t. All guests to this wedding must “dress to impress”. She wants people to look like they’ve “just got off the runway in Milan” because they “have to look good in the photos”. Cue the cancellation of the poor, stressed-out wedding photographer.

She leans into her threatening tone by saying that if anyone makes any big announcements on the day, she will “drag [them] out”, which at this stage, sounds preferable than having to be there in the first place.

Let’s hope this day goes perfectly for everyone’s sake.