The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Aussie Boxer Jason Moloney Wins World Boxing Title

Aussie Boxer Jason Moloney Wins World Boxing Title

Jason Moloney has produced a slick performance to win a world boxing title at his third attempt with a majority points win over Filipino Vincent Astrolabio in Stockton, California.

The 32-year-old dominated the fight for the vacant WBO bantamweight title with his left jab and movement, rarely allowing his power-punching opponent to land anything significant.

Moloney appeared to have won the fight comfortably but one judge scored the bout 114-114, though the other two had him ahead 115-113  and 116-112.

On the odd occasion Astrolabio landed, Moloney did a great job of tying him up .

The Filipino was rarely able to back up Moloney, who fought a smart, disciplined fight.

In two previous world title attempts, Moloney lost a contentious split decision to IBF champion Emmanuel Rodriguez in 2018 and was stopped in seven rounds by IBF and WBA title holder Naoya Inoue in 2020.

Undisputed champion Inoue has moved up a division, leaving his titles vacant.

Moloney has won his last five fights since the loss to Inoue to improve to 26-2.

Astrolabio dropped to 18-4 after suffering his first loss in seven fights.

Moloney's twin brother Andrew will fight Japan's Junto Nakatani in Las Vegas next weekend for the vacant WBO flyweight title.

Mums Tells Us What They Really Want For Mother's Day
NEXT STORY

Mums Tells Us What They Really Want For Mother's Day

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Mums Tells Us What They Really Want For Mother's Day

    Mums Tells Us What They Really Want For Mother's Day

    Mother’s Day is upon us once again, and Michael Hing went out in search of some motherhood advice.
    Social Media Fuels The Debate Over Youth Crime In Queensland

    Social Media Fuels The Debate Over Youth Crime In Queensland

    Community fear and anger boiled over in Queensland this week, with protests outside parliament and angry mobs taking to the streets
    Photos Of Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Having An “Argument” On The Red Carpet Are Going Viral

    Photos Of Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Having An “Argument” On The Red Carpet Are Going Viral

    In news proving that they are a normal couple, images and videos of Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez having a seemingly tense conversation on a red carpet have gone viral.
    Scientists Have Discovered A New Explanation For Why We Worry So Much

    Scientists Have Discovered A New Explanation For Why We Worry So Much

    Researchers have found a new scientific explanation for why we worry.
    Bear Grylls Admits He's Embarrassed About His Past Vegan Diet

    Bear Grylls Admits He's Embarrassed About His Past Vegan Diet

    Bear Grylls admits he’s embarrassed about his past vegan diet.