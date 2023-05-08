Aussie Ange Postecoglou Leads Scottish Side Celtic To Back-To-Back Titles

The Hoops retained the cinch Premiership title thanks to a 2-0 win over Hearts at Tynecastle. It is their 11th title in 12 years with four games remaining.

Second-half goals from Kyogo Furuhashi and Oh Hyeon-gyu kept Celtic on track to set a new top-flight Scottish points record of 107 points if they win their remaining four games.

Postecoglou, whose side have only lost to St Mirren, Real Madrid and RB Leipzig this season, said: "After the success of last year, you wonder, it's still a young group, is the hunger going to be there, are they going to be as motivated?

"From the first day of pre-season they came back, they wanted to be a better team, they wanted to be a stronger team," said Australia's most successful football manager.

"I just think they have maintained a ridiculous standard this year of performance, results, it's just been incredible.

"I have rarely had to intervene at any stage to get them back on track. I have had the easiest job in the world in terms of allowing these guys to drive how good they want to be, players and staff. I am just super proud."

Celtic regained the title against the odds last season after a major squad rebuild and Postecoglou immediately set his players the challenge of improving as they celebrated their success in May last year.

"I thought we needed to be a better team this year if we were going to defend our title because, particularly knowing we were going to be in the Champions League, you shouldn't under-estimate the physical and mental toll that playing Champions League takes out of you.

"I am immensely proud the lads took on that mantra of being better than we were last year, not resting on our laurels, not being comfortable, and again the standard they have set has been unbelievable."

The 57-year-old admitted he was emotional during the post-match celebrations.

"I am because you put a lot into it," he said. "I realise I am doing what I live and I am pretty good at it but it doesn't happen in isolation.

"The people around you, whether it's my family, my wife and kids, my friends, and the support I have had inside and outside the football club, you want to pay that back as well.

"Everything you do is hard-earned. All the sacrifices people make and the commitment and support they give me, it makes you emotional to think about."