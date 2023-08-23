The Project

Auslan To Be Taught In New South Wales Schools From 2026 As An Electable Subject

The first Auslan (Australian Sign Language) syllabus for New South Wales will be rolled out in 2026.

Students from kindergarten to year ten will be able to choose Auslan as an elective subject. A pram that will be developed by the NSW Education and Early Learning Minster Prue Car in consultation with the Australian deaf community.

The syllabus will not be compulsory, but the government winkle sure that schools taking part in the program will have all the resources at their disposal.

Teachers will have an extra year to familiarise themselves with the course before it is rolled out.

“As well as beginning learners of Auslan, this new syllabus will give students who are first language Auslan users the opportunity to formally study the language of their community, and I am delighted to see it being released to NSW schools,” Ms Car said in a statement.

“NSW offers one of the most comprehensive school languages curriculum in the world, and I am committed to exploring how we can make that even better in a way that is accessible for all students.

“Studying a language at school gives students the skills to participate in our linguistically dynamic world and improves broader communication and literacy skills.”

