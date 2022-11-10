Attractive Female Uni Students Earned Lower Grades When Classes Moved Online During Covid, New Study Finds

Published in the journal Economic Letters, researchers have discovered a trend where the average grade for an attractive female uni student declined when classes moved online during Covid.

"I'm interested in discrimination generally," said Adrian Mehic, a graduate student at Lund University and the author of the new study.

"In economics research, lots of attention is given to discrimination based on gender and/or race. While these are important issues, there has not been much research on beauty-based discrimination in the educational setting, so the paper fills a gap there."

"Also, the pandemic made discrimination based on appearance much more difficult since teachers could not readily see students' faces. Whereas discrimination on for instance, gender is possible in the online setting also, as long as you have the names of students."

Mehic analysed the scores of 300 male and female engineering students in Sweden before and after the Covid lockdowns.

A panel of more than 70 separate participants were recruited to grade the attractiveness of each student based on a photograph provided.

For traditional in-person classes, Mehic found evidence that those who were seen as attractive had slightly better grades than those who were not.

However, when the classes were switched to online learning, only the female student's grades saw a noticeable drop.

Mehic notes that a decline in grades was only seen in non-quantitative courses (e.g. economics, business), while no change was found in quantitative courses (e.g. maths, physics).

"The main takeaway is that there is a beauty premium both for males and for females when teaching is on-site," Mehic explained.

"But for females, this effect disappeared when teaching was conducted online.

"This, at least to me, suggests that the beauty premium for males is due to some productive attribute (for instance, them having higher self-confidence) rather than discrimination, whereas it is due to discrimination for women."