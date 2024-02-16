The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Attention All Wine Lovers, This UK Company Is Paying Big Bucks For Someone To Taste Their Sparkling Wines

Attention All Wine Lovers, This UK Company Is Paying Big Bucks For Someone To Taste Their Sparkling Wines

UK company Big House Experience is on the hunt for an official English sparkling wine taster, and consider us signed up.

So, what does the oenophile's dream job entail? Sipping, savouring and evaluating $380 worth of bubbles and leaving with a pep in your step and a pay cheque close to $1,000 for your time and expertise.

“You could be the lucky applicant chosen to taste and review some of the most delicious sparkling wines that England has to offer,” a spokesman for the company said.

“If you’re a certified wine enthusiast and love the idea of getting paid to quench your thirst with award-winning sparkling wines, then this is the perfect job for you.” If you think this job description has been hand picked by the wine-gods specifically for you, then listen up. The job is open to anyone around the world, you just need to be over 18 years old and love enjoying bubbles with family and friends. You’ll also need a valid postal address to receive the goods. Tick, tick and tick.  Once chosen, the lucky employee will taste five different sparkling wines from across the UK, including Davenport Limney Estate sparkling and Redfold Vineyard Ambriel classic cuvee. Judging criteria will include the aesthetic of the bottle, the taste of the bubbles, the satisfaction of the cork pop and the overall rating. Sounds like we’ve got this one in the bag.

The Actual Meaning Of ‘Turn Halfway Through Cooking’ Has Been Revealed And It Seems We’ve All Been Fooled
NEXT STORY

The Actual Meaning Of ‘Turn Halfway Through Cooking’ Has Been Revealed And It Seems We’ve All Been Fooled

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Actual Meaning Of ‘Turn Halfway Through Cooking’ Has Been Revealed And It Seems We’ve All Been Fooled

The Actual Meaning Of ‘Turn Halfway Through Cooking’ Has Been Revealed And It Seems We’ve All Been Fooled

A TikToker has blown everyone’s minds by leading us to the revelation that we’ve been getting one very common cooking instruction very wrong for our whole lives.
Expert Reveals Which Mouldy Foods Can And Can’t Be Salvaged

Expert Reveals Which Mouldy Foods Can And Can’t Be Salvaged

Here it is, the hot and not list for mouldy food.
Your Social Media Comments About Previous Landlords Could Be Harming Your Chances At Landing A New Rental

Your Social Media Comments About Previous Landlords Could Be Harming Your Chances At Landing A New Rental

As if the rental application process wasn't already stressful enough, property managers are now increasingly lurking social media for any negative remarks tenants might have made about their previous landlords or real estate.
Mum Criticised After Leaving Chore List For Babysitter To Make Extra Cash

Mum Criticised After Leaving Chore List For Babysitter To Make Extra Cash

A mum has been criticised after she left a list of chores for her 17-year-old babysitter to complete if she wanted to make extra cash.
Vladimir Putin Tells Russians To Have At Least Three Kids To Ensure 'Ethnic Survival'

Vladimir Putin Tells Russians To Have At Least Three Kids To Ensure 'Ethnic Survival'

Russian families must produce at least two children for the sake of the nation's ethnic survival, and three or more if it is to develop and thrive, President Vladimir Putin says.