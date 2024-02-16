Attention All Wine Lovers, This UK Company Is Paying Big Bucks For Someone To Taste Their Sparkling Wines

So, what does the oenophile's dream job entail? Sipping, savouring and evaluating $380 worth of bubbles and leaving with a pep in your step and a pay cheque close to $1,000 for your time and expertise.

“You could be the lucky applicant chosen to taste and review some of the most delicious sparkling wines that England has to offer,” a spokesman for the company said.

“If you’re a certified wine enthusiast and love the idea of getting paid to quench your thirst with award-winning sparkling wines, then this is the perfect job for you.” If you think this job description has been hand picked by the wine-gods specifically for you, then listen up. The job is open to anyone around the world, you just need to be over 18 years old and love enjoying bubbles with family and friends. You’ll also need a valid postal address to receive the goods. Tick, tick and tick. Once chosen, the lucky employee will taste five different sparkling wines from across the UK, including Davenport Limney Estate sparkling and Redfold Vineyard Ambriel classic cuvee. Judging criteria will include the aesthetic of the bottle, the taste of the bubbles, the satisfaction of the cork pop and the overall rating. Sounds like we’ve got this one in the bag.