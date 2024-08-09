Athlete Lazar Đukić’s Drowning Caught On Livestream During CrossFit Games

Twenty-eight-year-old Lazar Đukić was competing in the CrossFit competition that consisted of a 5.6km run before finishing with an 800m swim.

Spectators were eagerly watching the finish line when officials realised that a competitor was missing. Đukić had not been seen since the beginning of the swimming portion of the race, despite the event reportedly being monitored by a safety crew.

The alarm was raised and the Fort Worth Fire Department was called to the event for “a participant in the water that was down and hadn’t been seen” for some time.

Sadly, two hours later, Đukić’s body was found.

Livestream footage of the event could see an athlete stopping in the water, as other swimmers head towards the finish line.

CrossFit CEO Don Faul released a statement after the body had been located, saying “CrossFit is deeply saddened by the death of a CrossFit Games competitor during the swimming portion of Individual Event 1 at the 2024 CrossFit Games.”

“We’re doing everything in our power during this tragic time to support the family, to support our community,” he said.

A GoFundMe page has been created for Đukić with, and he is being remembered as a “beloved friend and elite athlete”.

“Beyond his athletic achievements, Lazar was caring, humorous and relentlessly supported those around him. His warm, supportive nature and quick wit left a lasting impression on everyone he met,” the GoFundMe page says.