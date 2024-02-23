The Project

At Least One Home Lost In Victoria Bushfires

At least one home has been lost to bushfires in the state’s west after strong winds and high temperatures on Thursday left around 5,000 properties across the state without power.

Premier Jacinta Allan told media on Friday that the fire had been extremely active throughout the evening, with over 1,000 firefighters working through the night to save homes. 

"We are sadly hearing reports of property loss that are starting to come through, given the active nature of the fire and the difficult terrain in the area, it is going to take some time to assess the full extent of the damage,” Allan said. 

“There are crews on the ground from this morning commencing that impact assessment work.”

Premier Allan also noted a number of schools in the area remain closed.

Despite today’s cooler conditions, concerns remain about wind creating challenging conditions for firefighter in Western Victoria. 

In Tasmania, the cause of two bushfires in the state's highlands may have been deliberately lit.  

Fires at Brady’s Lake and Snake Tier have been referred to police for investigation.

Tasmania Police commander Jason Elmer said the fires were being taken “extremely seriously” and urged anyone with information to come forward.

