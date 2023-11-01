The Project

At Least 50 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Air Strike That Killed Hamas Commander

At least 50 Palestinians and a Hamas commander have been killed at a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip by Israeli airstrikes.

An Israel Defence Forces statement on Tuesday said the strike on Jabalia, Gaza's largest refugee camp, had killed Ibrahim Biari. It said he was a ringleader of what it called the "murderous terror attack" on October 7.

Palestinian health officials said at least 50 Palestinians were killed in the refugee camp blast and 150 wounded. Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem denied any senior commander there and called the claim an Israeli pretext for killing civilians.

Israel has sent repeated warnings to Gaza residents to evacuate northern areas, and while many have gone south, many have not.

United Nations and other aid officials said civilians in the besieged Palestinian enclave were engulfed by a public health catastrophe, with hospitals struggling to treat casualties as electricity supplies peter out.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed international calls for a "humanitarian pause" to allow supplies into the besieged region. 

Meanwhile, Israeli families of victims of the October 7 attack appealed to the International Criminal Court on Tuesday to order an investigation into the killings and abductions. Israel is not a member of the Hague-based court and refuses to recognise its jurisdiction.

