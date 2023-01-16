At Least 30 Dead After Russian Missile Hits Ukrainian Apartment Block, Hope Fades For Finding Survivors

The regional governor's adviser said it is believed there are between 30 and 40 people still trapped under the debris, but there is little hope they will find any more survivors.

Emergency workers said they had heard people screaming for help from underneath piles of debris from the nine-storey apartment block in the east-central city and were using moments of silence to help direct their efforts. Freezing temperatures added to rescuers' concerns.

The attack on Dnipro was one of the deadliest strikes of the war against civilians and was noted for the use of a Soviet-era Kh-22 missile, which is known to be inaccurate and against which Ukraine lacks the air defences to shoot down.

Russia fired two waves of missiles at Ukraine on Saturday, striking targets across the country as fighting raged on the battlefield in the eastern towns of Soledar and Bakhmut.

Moscow, which invaded last February, has been pounding Ukraine's energy infrastructure with missiles and drones since October, causing sweeping blackouts and disruptions to central heating and running water.

In a statement on Sunday about its previous day of strikes, the Russian defence ministry did not mention Dnipro as a specific target.

Rescuers toiled through the night searching for survivors. On Sunday morning, they could be seen punching and kicking through heaped mounds of smashed concrete and twisted metal.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in his nightly address on Sunday, vowed to press ahead with the rescue mission.

"We are fighting for every person. The rescue operation will be conducted as long as there is even the slightest chance to save their lives," Zelenskiy said, adding that dozens of people were rescued from under the rubble, including six children.

Saturday's attack came as Western powers consider sending battle tanks to Kyiv and ahead of a meeting of Ukraine's allies in Ramstein in Germany next Friday, where governments will announce their latest pledges of military support.

AAP with The Project.