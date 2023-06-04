At Least 288 People Dead After Train Crash In India

One train in Friday's accident also hit a freight train parked nearby in the district of Balasore in Odisha state in the east of the country, leaving a tangled mess of smashed rail cars and injuring 803.

The death toll has reached 288, said KS Anand, chief public relations officer of the South Eastern Railway.

Dead bodies are still trapped in the mangled coaches and the rescue operation is continuing, a Reuters witness said, while the death toll is expected to rise.

A preliminary report indicates that the accident was the result of signal failure, Anand said.

"The Coromandel Express was supposed to travel on the main line but a signal was given for the loop line instead, and the train rammed into a goods train already parked over there," he said

"Its coaches then fell onto the tracks on either side, also derailing the Howrah Superfast Express."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the scene, talked to rescue workers and inspected the wreckage.

He also met the survivors at hospitals.

"(I) took stock of the situation at the site of the tragedy in Odisha. Words can't capture my deep sorrow. We stand committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected," Modi said.

Families of the dead will receive one million rupees ($A18,150) while the seriously injured will get 200,000 rupees, with 50,000 rupees for minor injuries, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

AAP with The Project.