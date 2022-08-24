The Project

At Least '22 Dead' After Russian Rockets Hit Train Station In Ukraine On Country's Independence Day

Russian rockets have struck a passenger train in a station in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 22 people and wounding 50 more, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says.

In a video address to the United Nations Security Council, Zelenskiy said the rockets had hit the train in the small town of Chaplyne, 145km west of Russian-occupied Donetsk, causing it to burst into flames.

"Chaplyne is our pain today. As of this moment there are 22 dead," Zelenskiy said in an evening video address.

Zelenskiy aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko later said Russian forces had shelled Chaplyne twice.

A boy was killed in the first attack when his house was hit by a missile and 21 people died later when rockets hit the railway station and set fire to five carriages of a passenger train, he said in a statement.

The Russian defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment

Ukraine marked its independence day on Wednesday and Zelenskiy had warned ahead of time that Russia might try to disrupt the celebrations.

Russia has repeatedly denied its forces are aiming at civilian targets.

In April, at least 57 people died when Russian missiles hit the train station in the town of Kramatorsk, Ukrainian official said at the time.

