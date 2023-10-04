At Least 21 Dead After Italian Bus Crashes Off Overpass Near Venice

According to city officials, the bus veered off the overpass, fell 15 metres onto electricity lines and caught fire on Tuesday at 7.45 pm local time.

Venice city councillor Renato Boraso told Sky Italia television that the bus had been carrying 40 passengers to a campground, 21 of which have died and 18 injured.

Boraso expects the death toll to rise as a number of the injured are in critical conditions

"It's an appalling tragedy, the city is in mourning," Boraso said.

Venice prefect Michele Di Bari said two children were among the dead and that the bus was “totally crushed”.

The scene was described as “apocalyptic” by Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro, who declared the city in a state of mourning in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter.

The bus was carrying foreign tourists, including five Ukrainians, with injured passengers taken to five different hospitals in the region.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.