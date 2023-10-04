The Project

At Least 21 Dead After Italian Bus Crashes Off Overpass Near Venice

At least 21 people have died and 18 injured after a bus carrying tourists crashed off an overpass in the Italian district of Mestre, just outside of Venice.

According to city officials, the bus veered off the overpass, fell 15 metres onto electricity lines and caught fire on Tuesday at 7.45 pm local time. 

Venice city councillor Renato Boraso told Sky Italia television that the bus had been carrying 40 passengers to a campground, 21 of which have died and 18 injured. 

Boraso expects the death toll to rise as a number of the injured are in critical conditions

"It's an appalling tragedy, the city is in mourning," Boraso said.

Venice prefect Michele Di Bari said two children were among the dead and that the bus was “totally crushed”.

The scene was described as “apocalyptic” by Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro, who declared the city in a state of mourning in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter. 

The bus was carrying foreign tourists, including five Ukrainians, with injured passengers taken to five different hospitals in the region.

The cause of the crash is still unknown. 

An out-of-control fire continues to burn in New South Wales’ Bega Valley, while cooler weather and heavy rainfall have reduced fire risk in Victoria, now bringing about flood warnings for the East Gippsland region.
