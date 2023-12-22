At Least 14 Dead After Shooting At Prague University

Prague Police Chief Martin Vondrasek said the 24-year-old gunman attacked the Philosophy department of the university, where he was also a student, and confirmed the shooter had died.

Authorities confirmed that 14 people had died and 25 were injured, and warned that the death toll could rise.

Police gave no details about the victims and or the shooter's motive, although confirmed he acted alone and was a high-achieving student with no previous criminal record.

Authorities were tipped off about the man’s plans to travel into Prague to take his own life earlier in the day and found the shooter's father dead shortly after.

Police believe the man may also be responsible for the death of another man and his two-month-old daughter who were found dead in the woods outside of Prague last week.