At Least 12 Killed As Cyclone Beryl Moves From The Caribbean Into Texas

Tropical Storm Beryl's howling winds and torrential rain have killed at least three people in southeast Texas.

Oil ports have been closed, hundreds of flights have been grounded and more than two million businesses are without power.

Beryl, the season's earliest category five hurricane on record, weakened from a hurricane after pounding the coastal Texas town of Matagorda with dangerous storm surges and heavy rain before moving across Houston, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

The storm, which was expected to rapidly weaken as it moved inland, swept a destructive path through Jamaica, Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines last week.

It has killed at least 12 people in the Caribbean and Texas.

In Texas, a 53-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman were killed in two incidents by trees that fell on their homes in the Houston area on Monday. A third person drowned, according to local officials.

The storm had strengthened into a category one hurricane as it crossed the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall.

But the NHC said it was expected to weaken rapidly as it moves across land, as hurricanes typically do, before becoming a tropical depression on Tuesday.

With AAP.

