Astronomers Hoping For Messages From Aliens On Wednesday

Professors Masaki Morimoto and Hisashi Hirabayashi sent out their original message on the 15th of August, 1983.

Using Stanford University equipment, they beamed the message to space.

According to The U.S. Sun, they think that 7am AEST on Wednesday is the earliest time they may receive a reply.

Calling out to a star called Altair, they blasted 13 drawings in radio waveform.

The star is about 16.7 light-years away from our planet, and the hope was that any intelligent life existing on exoplanets around that star would receive the message and send one back.

Morimoto and Hirabayashi made sure their 13 drawings blasted into the cosmos succinctly explained the history of life on Earth, including an explanation of the structure of DNA.

A popular Japanese newspaper is also reporting that a team will use the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s (JAXA) antenna to search the sky for a reply.

No response does not necessarily mean the message sent 40 years ago failed, with the scientists understanding they may need to wait longer to get a reply.