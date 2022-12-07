Astrologist Warns Tonight’s Full Moon Will Cause These Three Star Signs To Cheat

Three star signs have been called out by a Melbourne-based astrologist Janelle Palibrk explaining tonight’s full moon may cause some people to cheat on their partner.

It’s the final full moon for the year, with tonight’s event labelled the “Cold Moon”.

What makes this moon so special is its conjunction with Mars Retrograde, which is bad news in the astrology world.

Speaking to News.com.au, Palibrk explains that although full moons bring excitement and positivity when mixed with Mars retrograde, some lives will be left in utter “chaos”.

So, who are the culprits we need to look out for?

Well, Palibrk revealed that Aquarius, Sagittarius and Libra are the ones at higher risk of cheating tonight.

“While we can’t predict that every Sagittarius is going to stray this month or guess every Aquarian will fail to be 100 per cent faithful, we can provide some insight into the personality traits of each star sign and how the Cold Moon can affect these,” Janelle said.

“But a lot of cheating will happen tonight.”

That’s a lot of cheating for a Wednesday night.