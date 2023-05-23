The Project

Astrologer Brutally Calls Out Geminis As The Most 'Undateable' Star Sign

Astrologer Brutally Calls Out Geminis As The Most 'Undateable' Star Sign

An astrology TikTok has taken a shot at Geminis by reminding people they were found to be the most "undateable" zodiac sign.

The video posted by @zodiacmomma referred to a survey conducted in 2021 that asked people which star signs they would and wouldn't date.

The survey by OnePoll found that 42 per cent of the 2,000 people surveyed "refuse" to date people born between May 21 and June 21.

The video goes through the list of star signs that "society is avoiding like the plague".

"And to absolutely nobody's surprise, the most undateable person is Gemini," he said.

@zodiacomomma Do you agree?

It was also bad news for Taurus and Cancer, who came in at two and three on the list.

It's good news for Pisces, Aquarius and Capricorns, apparently, as they found in the survey to be the "most lovable".

Image: TikTok/@zodiacmomma/Getty

