ASIO Warns Of “Opportunistic Violence” Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

As the conflict in Israel and Gaza enters its sixth day, ASIO has warned communities in Australia of “opportunistic violence” as a result of the Hamas-Israel war.

It comes off the back of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meeting with a congregation at a synagogue in Melbourne on Wednesday evening, assuring them that Australia stands behind the Jewish community. 

“All Australians embrace you in this time of trauma. We cannot lighten the weight that is upon you, but we can hold you in our hearts. We can grieve with you and we can stand with you,” Albanese said.

Speaking in Perth on Thursday, the Prime Minister confirmed that a third repatriation flight to rescue stranded Australians is now planned to go ahead, with the government continuing to assess security risks on a daily basis. 

“I can confirm we will now have organised, because of demand, for a third flight to be offered,” he said. 

“We will of course monitor safety and ensure that we are keeping our eye on what is a very volatile situation and volatile region.”

Prime Minister Albanese could not confirm the exact number of Australians needing evacuation, but that there are currently Australians in Israel, Gaza and West Bank. 

The Prime Minister also specified that diplomats and their families will not be evacuated from the embassy in Israel. 

Opposition leader Peter Dutton appeared on 2GB radio to call for tougher consequences for those attending pro-Palestine demonstrations. 

Dutton called for any protestors in Australia on a visa to be deported, saying “if there were people there who are on visas they should be identified and they should have their visas cancelled, they should be deported.”

“People with that hate in their minds, in their heart, don’t have any place in our society,” he continued.

In Gaza, under Israel’s ‘complete siege’, the number of displaced people has risen by 75,000 in 24 hours, reaching a total of 338,934.

Israel conducted a “large-scale strike” on Gaza before daybreak, with the Palestinian health ministry claiming the death toll has now risen to 1,200.

In Israel, IDF Spokesperson Jonathan Conricus provided an update on an imminent ground offensive, claiming it will be launched “when opportune and fit for our purposes”. 

Conricus also confirmed reports of infant and civilian beheading in Kibbutz Be’eri in an attack by Hamas on Saturday.

The reports of beheadings had until remained unconfirmed, as misinformation around the conflict continues to spread on social media. 

