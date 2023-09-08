ASIC Sues Australia's Largest Super Fund Over Duplicate Member Accounts

The corporate watchdog claimed AustralianSuper failed to identify members who had more than one account and merge them for almost a decade.

AustralianSuper then charged fees and insurance premiums on each account between July 2013 and March 2023, causing some members to pay multiple sets of the same costs.

ASIC Deputy Chair, Sarah Court, said the fund's failure to merge duplicate accounts could have "significant financial consequences… eroding their superannuation balance over time."

ASIC claims AustralianSuper didn't do all things necessary to ensure its financial services were provided fairly, honestly and efficiently, not acting in the best interest of its members.

The watchdog is seeking to fine and make other orders against the trustee once the legal proceedings start.

AustralianSuper has almost three million members with a total of $258 billion in assets.

In a statement, AustralianSuper said it regrets its processes to identify and combine multiple accounts did not cover all instances.

"This should not have happened, and we apologise unreservedly to members," the fund said.

With AAP.