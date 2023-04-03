Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Won’t Be Leaving Their Kids An Inheritance, And People Are Divided

Five years ago, Kutcher revealed on Dax Shepherd’s podcast Armchair Expert that he and his wife would be donating their $275 million fortune, instead of letting their two children inherit it.

“My kids are living a really privileged life, and they don’t even know it. And they’ll never know it, because this is the only one that they’ll ever know,” Kutcher said at the time.

But Kutcher did add that if their children “had a good business plan”, they would invest.

The comments resurfaced after a tweet by Pop Tingz, reigniting the debate about ‘nepo babies’.

“It’s fine, because they’re the children of a famous couple, they will have opportunities a little easier than the others,” said one person.

“Jamie Lee Curtis, Drew Barrymore, Nicholas Cage… All celebrity children. The only ones you don’t hear of are the ones that don’t want to be heard of,” said another.

Others thought it would be unfair on the kids to grow up wealthy and then not have access to the same opportunities as an adult.

“If I had famous parents and they made me be poor, I’d be pissed,” said one person.