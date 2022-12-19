The Project

Ash Ketchum and Pikachu To Leave Pokemon After 25 Years

After 25 years in the iconic anime, the lovable duo of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu are retiring from the series. 

Earlier this year, Ash became the very best, like no one ever was, when he finally became the Pokemon world champion. 

The franchise now welcomes two new trainers fans can support, Liko and Roy, along with a new generation of Pokemon.

Voice actors behind Ash Rica Matsumoto and Sarah Natochenny, posted heartfelt tributes after the news broke. 

Sarah stated, “It’s been an extraordinary privilege to have been the English voice of Ash Ketchum for what will be 17 years.”

“No matter what lies beyond his final chapter, he’ll live forever in the hearts of many generations to come.”

