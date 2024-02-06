Ash Barty To Lead The Search In The Annual BONDS Baby Search

The clothing company announced Barty, who recently became a mother, would be “leading the search” for this year’s winner.

“Known as one of the world’s top tennis players and three-time Grand Slam Champion, Ash has retired from her successful tennis career to focus on being a mother to her adorable bub, Hayden,” BONDS said.

“Ash has captured the hearts of Australia through her warm and inviting presence, making her the perfect fit for this year’s BONDS Baby Search.”

The BONDS baby search is on the lookout for Aussie bubs with “bubbly and cheeky personalities”.

“From silly giggles to a loving embrace from mum, BONDS is calling out to all Aussie parents to capture these special moments for the chance to win big,” the BONDS announcement said.

There are three categories based on age, Newborn 0 – 6 months, Baby 6 months – 2 years and Toddler 2 – 3 years, and category winners will receive a cash prize of $10,000.

The BONDS Baby Search began in 2005, according to the company is a “celebration of Australian families and their adorable offspring”.

Image: Ash Barty/BONDS/ Instagram