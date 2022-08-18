Ash Barty Reveals Her Surprising New Career Move Following Retirement From Tennis

The former world No.1 singles player won 15 singles, 12 doubles and three grand slam titles in her incredible tennis career before retiring at 26 in March 2022.

After marrying her long-term partner, Garry Kissick, in July, Barty has now revealed what’s next for her career.

The 26-year-old said: “I decided to prioritise Ash Barty the person, over Ash Barty, the tennis player, and in doing so, I’ve realised I can help so many more people through my charity work, my role as the National Indigenous Tennis Ambassador, and now with Optus as their Chief of Inspiration.

Optus revealed on Wednesday it had appointed Barty its “Chief of Inspiration” in her first corporate partnership.

According to Optus, the new role will see Barty feature in a mix of “content initiatives, employee engagement programs and community-focused campaigns aimed at connecting Australians together and inspiring them to say ‘yes’ to their dreams, goals, and ambitions”.

Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said: “At Optus, we pride ourselves on our role in keeping Australians connected to what matters most – from everyday life through to times of national crisis, we support communities and businesses to thrive in the digital age.

“Ash is a true Australian icon and role model – her performance on the courts epitomised a challenger spirit, determination and strength, while her community work has demonstrated the power of optimism in action. We’re thrilled to bring this partnership to life and inspire more Australians to enable their tech futures and unlock the power of ‘yes’.”

Barty joins a string of other famous sporting stars who have partnered with the Telco, including Ian Thorpe, Ellie Cole and Daniel Ricciardo.