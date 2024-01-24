The Project

Ash Barty Is Making Her Sporting Comeback At The New Zealand Open

Aussie tennis legend Ash Barty is making a sporting comeback, but it's not on the tennis court.

The three-time Grand Slam winner and former World No. 1 is hitting the golf course at the New Zealand Open.

Barty was announced as a headliner for the golf event, and will appear as part of the "ambassador line-up".

"The New Zealand Open is a fantastic event, and I really enjoyed my time there this year supporting our friend Louis Dobbelaar," said Barty.

"New Zealand is a beautiful country, and somewhere I always love to visit."

Barty's sporting prowess extends to golf, where she has a handicap of 4.

She also is pretty handy with a cricket bat, having been part of the Brisbane Heat that competed in the inaugural WBBL in 2015-1026.

