Asbestos Crisis In Sydney With More Than 100 Sites Suspected Of Being Contaminated

There’s a growing crisis across Sydney.

A taskforce is now investigating more than 100 sites suspected of being contaminated with asbestos

Contaminated mulch found at sites including railway stations, a hospital, a primary school, and 17 locations in the one park at the Rozelle interchange 

The common link? 

Contaminated mulch sold by Greenlife Resource Recovery. Greenlife maintaining its mulch tested negative, pointing the finger elsewhere.

“Once my client deposits that mulch at that site it then has no further control over what happens to that material,’ said Greenlife Legal Representative Ross Fox.

“I think certainly my client is at risk of being a scapegoat here for what is a complex supply chain.” The Asbestos Taskforce has forced seven schools to close while they conduct precautionary testing.

So far, almost all the asbestos is “bonded”; a low-risk type of asbestos.

But not everyone is taking this reassurance to heart 

With the EPA aiming to finish its investigation as quickly as it can, Sydneysiders will be hoping their city receives a clean bill of health.

