Asbestos Confirmed At Fifth School As Sydney Concerns Grow

Asbestos has been confirmed at more sites across Sydney as three schools wait on results.

Domremy College at Five Dock in Sydney's inner west became the fifth school to confirm asbestos following a number of sites being tested after asbestos was found in mulch at Liverpool West Public School earlier in February.

The college remains open on Monday with the contaminated site isolated and cordoned off.

Results are still to be confirmed at three southwest Sydney schools: Edmondson Park Public School, Mount Annan Christian College at Currans Hill and Trinity Catholic Primary School at Kemps Creek.

"We understand this may be unsettling for these school communities but these results are expected later today," NSW Environment Protection Agency (EPA) said in a statement on Monday.

In western Sydney, St Luke's Catholic College at Marsden Park has decided to close this week, while Penrith Christian School at Orchard Hills remains open with the contaminated site fenced off after asbestos discoveries at the two schools were confirmed on Sunday.

Opposition Accuses The Government Of Having Weak Border Protection

