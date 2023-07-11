As Little As 20 Minutes Of Exercise A Day Can Ease Depression, According To A New Study

In a new study published in JAMA Network Open, researchers found when people over 50 who suffer from conditions usually linked to depression exercise, the physical activity reduced their depressive symptoms.

The Irish Longitudinal Study On Ageing looked at 4,000 adults with an average age of 61 for 10 years. Participants were evaluated every two years and asked about their physical activity and exercise levels.

They were then given a test to see the number of depression symptoms they displayed.

Lead study author and researcher at the Physical Activity for Health Research Centre at the University of Limerick, Eamon Laird, explained to CNN what they did to gather the data.

“Examples of symptoms from the questionnaire included: I had trouble keeping my mind on what I was doing; My sleep was restless; I felt I could not shake off the blues even with the help from my family and friends; etc.”

The adults with a condition such as diabetes, heart disease or chronic pain, who exercised at least 20 minutes a day, five times a week, found that their depressive symptoms improved.

Adults without a chronic condition but suffering from depression needed to do moderate to vigorous exercise for at least two hours a day for these symptoms to reduce.

“Moderate” exercise was described as an activity that “takes your breath” away while doing it. This includes cycling, dancing, or tennis.

“Vigorous” exercise is when your breathing and heart rate rises. Meaning cardio exercises such as jogging or running.

Laird also said that this study is the first (long-form) research of its kind to study depression in people with and without a chronic disease to see what the lowest dose of exercise is before depression symptoms are eased.

“What is unique (about this study) is that it is the first and largest investigation of a longitudinal cohort — with and without chronic disease — to try and work out what was the lowest minimal dose to observe a difference in depression,” Laird said.

“We do not advocate for reduced activity levels in any population, but these findings suggest that even doses lower than recommended may well protect mental health over time in older adults,” he added.

“These doses may be more achievable as many older adults may find it difficult to undertake physical activity for a large number of reasons.”

“The higher the physical activity dose, the greater the mental health benefits for depression,” Laird said.

Laird also noted that there has been extensive past research that highlighted this strong link between exercise and reducing depression.