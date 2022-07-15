As If There Weren’t Already Enough Emojis, We Are Getting Even More

If you have an iPhone you’ll be quite accustomed to seeing more and more emoji appear on your phone with each update.

Emojis have become such a huge part of communicating on the internet, allowing us to get our point across clearer simply by adding a little face or hand action at the end of a sentence.

Overnight, Emojipedia announced overnight that they’ve got a batch of new 2022 emojis up for approval that are due to hit our keyboards in September.

They include the beloved ‘baby pink heart’ that just about every influencer has been pining for.

Aside from just an aesthetically pleasing Emoji, there are also some new hand actions, and a Khanda (the symbol of the Sikh faith)

This is also the first ‘new Emoji drop’ that hasn’t seen new ‘people’ added.

That’s possibly because there was a huge amount of new ‘people characters’ including different hairstyles, pregnant people and additional skin tones - maybe they finally feel like they have captured everyone.

The Emojis have one final round of approval to go through and then they should end up in your keyboard by September.