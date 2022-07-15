The Project

As If There Weren’t Already Enough Emojis, We Are Getting Even More

Apple loves to flood our Emoji-keyboard with more and more funny faces and foods, however people online are rejoicing that there may finally be a baby pink heart emoji.

If you have an iPhone you’ll be quite accustomed to seeing more and more emoji appear on your phone with each update.

Emojis have become such a huge part of communicating on the internet, allowing us to get our point across clearer simply by adding a little face or hand action at the end of a sentence.

Overnight, Emojipedia announced overnight that they’ve got a batch of new 2022 emojis up for approval that are due to hit our keyboards in September.

They include the beloved ‘baby pink heart’ that just about every influencer has been pining for.

Aside from just an aesthetically pleasing Emoji, there are also some new hand actions, and a Khanda (the symbol of the Sikh faith)

This is also the first ‘new Emoji drop’ that hasn’t seen new ‘people’ added.

That’s possibly because there was a huge amount of new ‘people characters’ including different hairstyles, pregnant people and additional skin tones - maybe they finally feel like they have captured everyone.

The Emojis have one final round of approval to go through and then they should end up in your keyboard by September.

Hospitals Introduce Their Own COVID Restrictions Citing ‘Lack Of Action’ From Policy-Makers

Hospitals are introducing their own Covid rules to tackle skyrocketing community cases, with facility leaders stating they refuse to wait around for lawmakers to act.
Pacific Island leaders are expected to declare a climate emergency, with Australia set to sign up to a joint effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka has resigned after fleeing to Singapore in the face of mass protests at home over his rule.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese agreed to a snap meeting of national cabinet to occur on Monday, to discuss the COVID winter crisis and national payments.
The Fox and Goose is one of 300 pubs owned by a brewery in the UK, which has very strict rules which its publicans must adhere to stay open.