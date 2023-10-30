Artist Paints Terrifying Taylor Swift Pumpkin For Halloween

The massive pumpkin weighs 181 kg and took the Ohio-based Jeanette Paras about ten hours to paint.

Paras even painted an “NPL” pumpkin, which stands for National Pumpkin League, as a reference to Swift’s romance to NFL Kansas City Chiefs player, Travis Kelce.

One X, formerly Twitter, user wrote, “this is the most terrifying thing I’ve seen all spooky season.” I totally agree. Imagine walking past the house and having that pumpkin just looking at you. No thanks.

Another X user said that the painted pumpkin “still looks more accurate than her wax figures.

There’s no doubt that Paras, who has been painting celebrity pumpkins since 1988, is talented, but the fake hair on top is a monstrosity.