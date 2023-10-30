The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Artist Paints Terrifying Taylor Swift Pumpkin For Halloween

Artist Paints Terrifying Taylor Swift Pumpkin For Halloween

‘Taylor Swiftkin’, a giant pumpkin with a Taylor Swift face painted on it, has gone viral.

The massive pumpkin weighs 181 kg and took the Ohio-based Jeanette Paras about ten hours to paint.

Paras even painted an “NPL” pumpkin, which stands for National Pumpkin League, as a reference to Swift’s romance to NFL Kansas City Chiefs player, Travis Kelce.

One X, formerly Twitter, user wrote, “this is the most terrifying thing I’ve seen all spooky season.” I totally agree. Imagine walking past the house and having that pumpkin just looking at you. No thanks.

Another X user said that the painted pumpkin “still looks more accurate than her wax figures.

There’s no doubt that Paras, who has been painting celebrity pumpkins since 1988, is talented, but the fake hair on top is a monstrosity.

Flava Flav Performs Memorable Rendition Of The U.S. National Anthem
NEXT STORY

Flava Flav Performs Memorable Rendition Of The U.S. National Anthem

Advertisement

Related Articles

Flava Flav Performs Memorable Rendition Of The U.S. National Anthem

Flava Flav Performs Memorable Rendition Of The U.S. National Anthem

American rapper Flava Flav performed the U.S. national anthem at a Milwaukee Bucks game, but it might be remembered for all the wrong reasons.
National Rental Vacancy Rate At Record Low As Rental Crisis Worsens

National Rental Vacancy Rate At Record Low As Rental Crisis Worsens

There is no end in sight for the nation's rental crisis, so are we walking into a housing disaster?
Claims Emerge Questioning The True Age Of Bobi, The World's Oldest Dog Who Died Aged ‘31’

Claims Emerge Questioning The True Age Of Bobi, The World's Oldest Dog Who Died Aged ‘31’

Guinness World Records are investigating the age of the proclaimed oldest dog in the world after a number of doubts were raised that Bobi the Portuguese Mastiff truly died at the ripe old age of 31.
The New Goop Gift Guide Is Here & If You Have $20k To Spare, It’s Perfect For You!

The New Goop Gift Guide Is Here & If You Have $20k To Spare, It’s Perfect For You!

Get your credit cards out, open up the laptop, and light a 'Vagina' candle because the new Goop Gift Guide has arrived.
Australia Post Launches New Post Office With A Coffee Shop Inside

Australia Post Launches New Post Office With A Coffee Shop Inside

Australia Post customers will now be able to grab a coffee while they pick up their packages, all in a new one-stop shop concept store.