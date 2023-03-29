Artificial General Intelligence Is The Even Scarier Version Of AI

And while some are excited about the range of possibilities Artificial Intelligence offers, others are concerned about the concept of ‘Artificial General Intelligence’.

“Artificial general intelligence is where we’re getting really close to this space of computing systems actually truly being able to behave like a human being,” explained Tech Expert Chris Riddell.

Even Google, a few months ago, announced their big artificial intelligence platform that can actually make phone calls on your behalf, and it can actually speak to another human being, and you can’t tell the difference.

So is Artificial General Intelligence out to get us?

Over the weekend, Geoffrey Hinton, a computer scientist considered “the godfather of artificial intelligence”, said it’s “not inconceivable”.

“Until quite recently, I thought it was going to be like 20 to 50 years before we have general purpose AI. And now I think it may be 20 years or less,” he said.