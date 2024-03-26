The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Art Teacher Sued For Selling Students Work Online

Art Teacher Sued For Selling Students Work Online

A group of Montreal parents are suing their children’s art teacher and school board after students discovered he was selling their artwork on his website.

Earlier this year, teacher Mario Perron asked 96 of his students to complete a “creepy portrait” inspired by the work of Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Students were stunned to later discover their artwork was available on Perron’s website, on coffee mugs, T-shirts, and even phone cases, with some going for almost $200! 

Perron is going to need every dollar he can get, with the parents of just ten of the children filing a lawsuit for $1.77 million against Perron and the school board for what they say is copyright infringement.

So, while the teacher might not end up making money from the students’ artwork, the parents might!

While it may seem like a lot of money, one of the parents involved, Joel DeBellefeuille, defended the claim, saying they “requested $5,000 per artwork that was infringed”.

But money’s not all the parents are after; they’re also demanding a written apology from the teacher and, obviously, the removal of the artwork from his website. 

Parent Edith Liard is furious about a breach of trust, saying, “It will teach them a lesson because they broke our trust. The teacher broke the trust of the parents to teach the students”.

Still, who knew kids’ art could be worth so much money? It might be time to dig out some of those old macaroni pictures we did back in the day and see if anyone will buy that on a t-shirt…

Mourners Gather To Farewell Television Presenter Jesse Baird At Memorial Service
NEXT STORY

Mourners Gather To Farewell Television Presenter Jesse Baird At Memorial Service

Advertisement

Related Articles

Mourners Gather To Farewell Television Presenter Jesse Baird At Memorial Service

Mourners Gather To Farewell Television Presenter Jesse Baird At Memorial Service

Hundreds of heartbroken family and friends have gathered to farewell television presenter Jesse Baird, who was allegedly murdered alongside his partner Luke Davies in Sydney.
Adelaide Man Loses Fiance’s Wedding Dress After Leaving It On Roof Of Car

Adelaide Man Loses Fiance’s Wedding Dress After Leaving It On Roof Of Car

An Adelaide bride-to-be is offering a reward for anyone who can locate her missing wedding dress. It was lost after her fiance accidentally drove away with it on the roof of his car.
US Man Changes Name To 'Literally Anybody Else' And Announces Run For President

US Man Changes Name To 'Literally Anybody Else' And Announces Run For President

A man from Texas is humouring the internet with his recent bold move – legally changing his name to "Literally Anybody Else" and running for president.
World’s First Dragon Ball Z Theme Park To Open In Saudi Arabia

World’s First Dragon Ball Z Theme Park To Open In Saudi Arabia

The world’s first Dragon Ball Z theme park will be built in Saudi Arabia.
Florida Signs Bill Banning Children From Having Social Media Accounts

Florida Signs Bill Banning Children From Having Social Media Accounts

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a restrictive bill preventing children under 14 years of age from having social media accounts.