Art Teacher Sued For Selling Students Work Online

Earlier this year, teacher Mario Perron asked 96 of his students to complete a “creepy portrait” inspired by the work of Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Students were stunned to later discover their artwork was available on Perron’s website, on coffee mugs, T-shirts, and even phone cases, with some going for almost $200!

Perron is going to need every dollar he can get, with the parents of just ten of the children filing a lawsuit for $1.77 million against Perron and the school board for what they say is copyright infringement.

So, while the teacher might not end up making money from the students’ artwork, the parents might!

While it may seem like a lot of money, one of the parents involved, Joel DeBellefeuille, defended the claim, saying they “requested $5,000 per artwork that was infringed”.

But money’s not all the parents are after; they’re also demanding a written apology from the teacher and, obviously, the removal of the artwork from his website.

Parent Edith Liard is furious about a breach of trust, saying, “It will teach them a lesson because they broke our trust. The teacher broke the trust of the parents to teach the students”.

Still, who knew kids’ art could be worth so much money? It might be time to dig out some of those old macaroni pictures we did back in the day and see if anyone will buy that on a t-shirt…