Art Fair Visitor Accidentally Smashes Jeff Koons’ 'Balloon Dog' Sculpture Worth $61,000

A curious fairgoer in America this weekend is feeling very guilty after accidentally toppling over a small glass sculpture by renowned artist Jeff Koons, shattering it to pieces.

They say don't cry over spilt milk, but I think this might be worth a few tears.

About $61,000 worth of tears to be exact.

The mishap occurred during a VIP preview at Art Wynwood in Miami, and some collectors thought it was performance art or a staged stunt.

Classic art world, looking for spilt tea when there is only a spilt statute.

A bystander took a video as gallery employees swept up the glass shards.

Benedicte Caluch, an art advisor with Bel-Air Fine Art, which sponsored the Koons piece, told the Miami Herald that the woman did not mean to break the piece and that insurance would cover the damage.

That’s a $61,000 lesson to learn and for that money you might as well get an actual arts degree.

Image: Cedric Boero