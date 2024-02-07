The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Around 3 Million Smart Toothbrushes Have Been Hacked (Yep, toothbrushes)

Around 3 Million Smart Toothbrushes Have Been Hacked (Yep, toothbrushes)

Cybercriminals have hacked around 3 million smart toothbrushes and infected them with malware in an attempt to bring down a company website in Switzerland.

It feels like there is a new hack every day. Banks are being hacked, and phone companies are being hacked – phishing scams, spoofing, baiting, or the dreaded pig butchering. 

It's important to update your passwords regularly and to make sure two-step verification is enabled. But can you be sure everything is safe? Are you 100-percent confident your toothbrush is secure?

Well, lock down your Oral B because recently, a hack targeted dental devices, the smart toothbrush. 

According to a Swiss newspaper Aargauer Zeitung, about 3 million toothbrushes were hacked in a coordinated DDoS attack costing millions in euros. 

The hacked toothbrushes were turned into an army of evil robots and flooded a Swiss company’s website with traffic and kicked the service offline. This meant no one could use the site and potentially cost the company a whole boatload of cash.

So, check on your smart toothbrush – make sure it hasn’t turned into a hacker, with bleached blonde hair and a leather jacket – targeting the pentagon and saying things like ‘I’m in’ or ‘Hack the planet!’. Or maybe just use a regular toothbrush.

Study Suggests Teenagers Who Smoke Cannabis May Have Poorer Memory And Inhibition
NEXT STORY

Study Suggests Teenagers Who Smoke Cannabis May Have Poorer Memory And Inhibition

Advertisement

Related Articles

Study Suggests Teenagers Who Smoke Cannabis May Have Poorer Memory And Inhibition

Study Suggests Teenagers Who Smoke Cannabis May Have Poorer Memory And Inhibition

A new study suggests that smoking cannabis as a teen could negatively impact your verbal abilities, inhibition and memory.
Belgian Hairdressers Call For End To Gendered Pricing

Belgian Hairdressers Call For End To Gendered Pricing

The Federation of Belgian Hairdressers, Febelhair, is calling on its members to charge customers per minute regardless of their gender.
Influencer Criticised For Divisive Opinion On Birthday Dinners

Influencer Criticised For Divisive Opinion On Birthday Dinners

Influencer Christina "Tinx" Najja has caused a stir after declaring that anyone inviting their loved ones out to an expensive restaurant for their birthday should be required to foot the bill.
P!nk Arrives In Australia Ahead Of Her Summer Carnival Tour

P!nk Arrives In Australia Ahead Of Her Summer Carnival Tour

Pop star P!nk has been spotted at Bondi Beach ahead of the Australian leg of her Summer Carnival Tour.
Tucker Carlson To Interview Russian President Vladimir Putin

Tucker Carlson To Interview Russian President Vladimir Putin

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has announced he will head to Russia to interview President Vladimir Putin.