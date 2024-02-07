It feels like there is a new hack every day. Banks are being hacked, and phone companies are being hacked – phishing scams, spoofing, baiting, or the dreaded pig butchering.

It's important to update your passwords regularly and to make sure two-step verification is enabled. But can you be sure everything is safe? Are you 100-percent confident your toothbrush is secure?

Well, lock down your Oral B because recently, a hack targeted dental devices, the smart toothbrush.

According to a Swiss newspaper Aargauer Zeitung, about 3 million toothbrushes were hacked in a coordinated DDoS attack costing millions in euros.

The hacked toothbrushes were turned into an army of evil robots and flooded a Swiss company’s website with traffic and kicked the service offline. This meant no one could use the site and potentially cost the company a whole boatload of cash.

So, check on your smart toothbrush – make sure it hasn’t turned into a hacker, with bleached blonde hair and a leather jacket – targeting the pentagon and saying things like ‘I’m in’ or ‘Hack the planet!’. Or maybe just use a regular toothbrush.