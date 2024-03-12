The Project

Arnott's To Release Gluten-Free Jatz And Barbecue Shapes

Arnott's To Release Gluten-Free Jatz And Barbecue Shapes

Gluten-free folks rejoice because Arnott's will be releasing Gluten-Free Barbecue Shapes and Gluten-Free Jatz in early April.

Endorsed by Coeliac Australia & New Zealand, the gluten-free goodies are the latest additions to Arnott's gluten-free line.

Arnott announced that the products will be available nationwide starting in early April for a retail price of $5.50.

In 2023, the iconic Aussie brand released gluten-free Tim Tams, a smash hit amongst shoppers.

Over the years, Arnott's gluten-free offerings have grown and now include Scotch Fingers, Mint Slice, TeeVee Snacks, Choc Ripple, Shortbread Cream and Tiny Teddies.

Marketing Manager for Arnott's Crackers and Crispbread, Marco Maiese, said: "Bringing the delicious taste and quality of Arnott's products to gluten-free consumers is a priority for our business.

"We are convinced that the Gluten Free Jatz and Gluten Free Barbecue Shapes are the best tasting savoury gluten-free snacks on the market."

