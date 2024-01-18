Arnott’s Teams Up With Coles To Launch New Pizza Shapes Flavoured Hot Cross Buns

This is according to Instagram food influencer Nectorious Papi, who shared the pairing with his followers to very mixed reactions.

“Why do they have to defame the Cross? Just make your gruesome buns without the cross, please,” replied one outraged user.

While I don’t share their anger, I do think I’ll name my next band, Gruesome Buns.

“Is this legit? I love pizza shapes, but I don't know about this,” replied another.

Not everyone was as pessimistic, with many commenters eager to get their hands on the buns, saying, “TAKE MY MONEY” or “Pizza Shapes are elite”.

These flavours come off of last year's interesting flavours of lamington, carrot cake and the more bizarre savoury burger.

Coles has also confirmed a sweet Arnott’s flavour will also be released, with a spokesperson stating, “The rumours are true, we have teamed up with the bike masters at Arnott’s to develop some exciting creations, but you’ll have to wait a little longer, to try these fair dinkum Aussie classics.”

“We can’t wait to share more details with our customers soon, including when they’ll be available in store.”

All I know is if they can sell Pizza Shape Hot Cross Buns, surely they can just sell the Pizza Shape seasoning on its own.

Please, Arnott’s, give the people (me) what they want, all the flavour with none of the carbs.