Arnott’s Announce New Xbox Controller Barbecue Shapes

Gamers can now curb their snack cravings with Xbox Controller Barbecue Shapes.

Arnott’s latest collaboration sees the staple Aussie snack take on the shape of an Xbox controller, with the offering set to be sold exclusively in Coles. 

The Xbox Controller Barbecue Shapes were originally teased in 2023, with only a few lucky fans able to get their hands on the limited batch, 

Now, the snack will be available for purchase from Coles stores nationwide until it is sold out. 

“After seeing the response to our very limited-edition batch last year, we knew we had to make Xbox Controller Barbecue Shapes available for every Aussie,” said Krishma Sood, Shapes Marketing Manager at Arnott’s.

“Merging the iconic shape of an Xbox controller with the iconic flavour of Barbecue Shapes was the perfect way to build our partnership, creating a more immersive experience for our fans every time they game and snack.”

The limited offering will be rolled out later this week, with snack enthusiasts able to grab a box for $4.00. 

