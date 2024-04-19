The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Arnott’s Announce New Bite-Sized Chocolate Snack Treatles

Arnott’s Announce New Bite-Sized Chocolate Snack Treatles

A brand new sweet treat is about to hit shelves in the form of Treatles, a biscuit snack by Arnott’s set to send chocoholics into a spin.

Treatles are layers of chocolate and wafer, and filled with a soft cream centre of one of four flavours; Double Chocolate, Caramel, Neapolitan, and Mint.

“Aussies love a great bikkie and also to indulge in choccie treats. It was only fitting to launch a product that blended the two in a brand-new, completely unique way, which will shake up the biscuit aisle,” said Jenni Dill, Chief Marketing Officer at Arnott’s.

“Aussies will no longer need to decide between bikkie and choccie when they are looking for something sweet; Arnott’s Treatles are the answer.” 

Chocoholics can get their hands on the exciting new offering from Coles and independent grocers from early May, at a cost of $6.00 a bag. 

Kmart Notebook Leaves Shoppers Confused Over Interesting Design
NEXT STORY

Kmart Notebook Leaves Shoppers Confused Over Interesting Design

Advertisement

Related Articles

Kmart Notebook Leaves Shoppers Confused Over Interesting Design

Kmart Notebook Leaves Shoppers Confused Over Interesting Design

A Kmart notebook has confused shoppers over its design after some dirty-minded individuals made cheeky suggestions and interpretations.
The Eighth Annual Uber Lost And Found Index Is Here And The Findings Are… Interesting

The Eighth Annual Uber Lost And Found Index Is Here And The Findings Are… Interesting

A list of the most surprising and popular items left behind in Ubers over the past year is here! So, let’s revel in the weird and wonderful forgotten items on the 2024 Uber Lost & Found Index.
Wake Up Jeff! The Wiggles Have Released An Electronic Dance Album, Featuring Remixes Of Their Hottest Hits

Wake Up Jeff! The Wiggles Have Released An Electronic Dance Album, Featuring Remixes Of Their Hottest Hits

We didn’t have this on our 2024 bingo card, but the Wiggles have just dropped an electronic dance album titled The Wiggles Sound System: Rave Of Innocence.
Bride Furious After Friend Attends Bridal Shower Without A Gift

Bride Furious After Friend Attends Bridal Shower Without A Gift

A bride has taken to Facebook to air her frustrations after a friend turned up at her bridal shower without a gift, concerned that she could also show up empty-handed to the big day.
Scientists Successfully Clone Two Animals From Frozen Genes, Giving Hope To Threatened Species

Scientists Successfully Clone Two Animals From Frozen Genes, Giving Hope To Threatened Species

Scientists at the US Fish and Wildlife Service have successfully used frozen genes to clone two black-footed ferrets in an attempt to save the endangered species.