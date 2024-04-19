Arnott’s Announce New Bite-Sized Chocolate Snack Treatles

Treatles are layers of chocolate and wafer, and filled with a soft cream centre of one of four flavours; Double Chocolate, Caramel, Neapolitan, and Mint.

“Aussies love a great bikkie and also to indulge in choccie treats. It was only fitting to launch a product that blended the two in a brand-new, completely unique way, which will shake up the biscuit aisle,” said Jenni Dill, Chief Marketing Officer at Arnott’s.

“Aussies will no longer need to decide between bikkie and choccie when they are looking for something sweet; Arnott’s Treatles are the answer.”

Chocoholics can get their hands on the exciting new offering from Coles and independent grocers from early May, at a cost of $6.00 a bag.