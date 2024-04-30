Arnott’s Announce Brand New Tim Tam Deluxe Flavour

The biscuit combines the beloved Tim Tam chocolate with robust coffee flavours and a gooey caramel centre.

“Bringing together two delicious flavours in one indulgent bikkie is a combination we are sure Aussies are going to love,” said Tim Tam Marketing Manager Rebecca Chan.

“With its extra gooey centre, extra choc, and aromatic caramel coffee notes, Tim Tam Deluxe Café Latte is a mouthwatering addition to our most indulgent range ever – it’s the perfect partner to your 3pm pick-me up or a night in on the couch.”

The new flavour is a part of the iconic Aussie biscuit’s 60th birthday celebrations, which has already seen the delicious collaboration of Tim Tam inspired by Jatz.

The deluxe offering can be found in all major supermarkets from April 30, and will set snack lovers back $5.50 a pack.

Arnott’s have dubbed the Deluxe offerings as the most indulgent Tim Tam, with other flavours including Salted Caramel Brownie, Dark Choc Raspberry Tart and Decadent Triple Choc.