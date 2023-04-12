Arnold Schwarzenegger Fills Giant Pothole After Being Annoyed It Wasn’t Getting Fixed

The former California governor and actor posted a video on social media of himself and others filling it in.

“Today, after the whole neighbourhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it,” Schwarzenegger said.

“I always say, let’s not complain; let’s do something about it. Here you go.”

As a woman drove by in a car, they yelled out their thanks to the star, to which he replied, “you're welcome”.

"You have to do it yourself. This is crazy. For three weeks I've been waiting for this hole to be closed,” he said in the video.

A spokesperson for Schwarzenegger said the residents of Brentwood had repeatedly been requesting for the pothole to be fixed since a winter storm caused serious damage.