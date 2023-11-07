The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Army Helicopters Are Tricking Crocodiles Into Thinking It’s Mating Season

Army Helicopters Are Tricking Crocodiles Into Thinking It’s Mating Season

The sound of low-flying helicopters in North Queensland has confused crocodiles into thinking it’s mating season, sending them into a frisky frenzy.

Humans are always messing with the animals of the world. We destroy their homes by chopping down trees or polluting waterways. We really don’t make it easy for the fauna of this planet.  

Well, it turns out crocodiles are our latest victims, but it's not their homes we are destroying. We're making them horny. 

Low-flying Chinook helicopters incited a mating frenzy at the Koorana Crocodile Farm outside of Rockhampton.

According to the ABC, the whirring blades of the choppers mimicked the sound of thunder, which is a sign of the mating season. 

This made the crocodiles go all randy, as the owner of the farm John Lever told the ABC “All of the big males got up and roared and bellowed up at the sky, and then after the helicopters left they mated like mad… There's something about the sonic waves that really gets them stirred up”.

So, who is responsible for initiating these reptile orgies? It turns out the Singapore Armed Forces utilise a training centre not far from Rockhampton for their operations. 

Helicopter pilots have flown over the farm using it as a waypoint and have occasionally paused to observe the crocs. 

So, if you have a pet crocodile at home and need to start the mating season early, just take it to an airshow.

Khloé Kardashian Reveals What The Tooth Fairy Leaves For Daughter True
NEXT STORY

Khloé Kardashian Reveals What The Tooth Fairy Leaves For Daughter True

Advertisement

Related Articles

Khloé Kardashian Reveals What The Tooth Fairy Leaves For Daughter True

Khloé Kardashian Reveals What The Tooth Fairy Leaves For Daughter True

Known for their excessive spending and indulgent lifestyles, the Kardashians take a surprisingly low key approach to tooth fairy rewards.
American Couple’s Plan To Name Their Son ‘Brisbane’ Shocks Aussies

American Couple’s Plan To Name Their Son ‘Brisbane’ Shocks Aussies

An American couple, expecting triplets, have shocked the internet after revealing they are naming their triplets Locklan, Wilder, and…Brisbane.
Judge Orders Seizure Of $AU1.29 Billion From Airbnb Following Tax Evasion Probe

Judge Orders Seizure Of $AU1.29 Billion From Airbnb Following Tax Evasion Probe

An Italian judge has ordered the seizure of 779.5 million euros ($A1.29 billion) from short-term rentals platform Airbnb's European headquarters in Ireland for alleged tax evasion, Milan prosecutors' office says.
Photo Showing Woman Standing In Three Different Positions Sends People Into Meltdown

Photo Showing Woman Standing In Three Different Positions Sends People Into Meltdown

A woman has described pictures taken at her wedding dress fitting as documenting “a glitch in the matrix”, causing her to nearly throw up on the street.
Woman Discovers Disgusting Reason Why Her Dishwasher Was Not Cleaning Her Dishes

Woman Discovers Disgusting Reason Why Her Dishwasher Was Not Cleaning Her Dishes

A TikToker discovered the disgusting reason why her dishwasher kept leaving her plates and bowls dirty after a cycle.