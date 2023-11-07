Army Helicopters Are Tricking Crocodiles Into Thinking It’s Mating Season

Humans are always messing with the animals of the world. We destroy their homes by chopping down trees or polluting waterways. We really don’t make it easy for the fauna of this planet.

Well, it turns out crocodiles are our latest victims, but it's not their homes we are destroying. We're making them horny.

Low-flying Chinook helicopters incited a mating frenzy at the Koorana Crocodile Farm outside of Rockhampton.

According to the ABC, the whirring blades of the choppers mimicked the sound of thunder, which is a sign of the mating season.

This made the crocodiles go all randy, as the owner of the farm John Lever told the ABC “All of the big males got up and roared and bellowed up at the sky, and then after the helicopters left they mated like mad… There's something about the sonic waves that really gets them stirred up”.

So, who is responsible for initiating these reptile orgies? It turns out the Singapore Armed Forces utilise a training centre not far from Rockhampton for their operations.

Helicopter pilots have flown over the farm using it as a waypoint and have occasionally paused to observe the crocs.

So, if you have a pet crocodile at home and need to start the mating season early, just take it to an airshow.