The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Argentina’s Lionel Messi Takes Title Of Most Liked Instagram Post Of All Time, Beating An Egg

Argentina’s Lionel Messi Takes Title Of Most Liked Instagram Post Of All Time, Beating An Egg

The victorious football player beat out that silly egg who previously held the title of most liked photo on the app, with his world cup snap racking up over 66 million likes.

Argentina beat France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with Argentina winning in penalties. 

The win was Argentina’s first World Cup triumph in 36 years.

With fans all over the world amazed by Messi’s performance and referring to him as the ‘GOAT’ (greatest of all time).

Messi posted a carousel collection of images to Instagram celebrating the team’s win, and within just a few hours of posting it had received over 60 million likes and still growing.

The record number of likes meant Messi beat ‘that egg’ which previously held the record - for some reason.

What egg, you ask? This egg:

Lana Del Rey Promotes Her New Album One Billboard... In Her Ex's Hometown.
NEXT STORY

Lana Del Rey Promotes Her New Album One Billboard... In Her Ex's Hometown.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Lana Del Rey Promotes Her New Album One Billboard... In Her Ex's Hometown.

Lana Del Rey Promotes Her New Album One Billboard... In Her Ex's Hometown.

Lana Del Rey takes a personal approach to advertise her newest record.
Big New Guinness World Record Set By Man Who Puts Christmas Baubles In His Beard

Big New Guinness World Record Set By Man Who Puts Christmas Baubles In His Beard

The Guinness Book of World Records has a new entry.
Woolworths Store Manager Picks Up The Bill For Two Elderly Women Trying To Pay With Cheques

Woolworths Store Manager Picks Up The Bill For Two Elderly Women Trying To Pay With Cheques

Two elderly women became distressed when their cheques were not accepted when trying to do their Christmas grocery shopping.
How To Make The Best Gravy, According To Science, This Gravy Day

How To Make The Best Gravy, According To Science, This Gravy Day

We hope you're makin' gravy tonight, and fortunately, scientists have cleverly produced a perfect cooking formula for making the 'best' gravy, this gravy day. So whack on some Paul Kelly and get cooking.
Still Not Done With Your Christmas Shopping? Research Shows December 23 Is The Worst Day To Shop

Still Not Done With Your Christmas Shopping? Research Shows December 23 Is The Worst Day To Shop

It is not looking good for Aussies who have left their shopping to the last minute.