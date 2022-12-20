Argentina’s Lionel Messi Takes Title Of Most Liked Instagram Post Of All Time, Beating An Egg

Argentina beat France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with Argentina winning in penalties.

The win was Argentina’s first World Cup triumph in 36 years.

With fans all over the world amazed by Messi’s performance and referring to him as the ‘GOAT’ (greatest of all time).

Messi posted a carousel collection of images to Instagram celebrating the team’s win, and within just a few hours of posting it had received over 60 million likes and still growing.

The record number of likes meant Messi beat ‘that egg’ which previously held the record - for some reason.

What egg, you ask? This egg: